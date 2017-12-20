WATCH: Ripon's city-wide cover of I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday goes viral

It’s been months in the making, but now it’s finally here - Ripon’s very first Christmas song has just been released.

Every year we wait to find out who has claimed the coveted Christmas number one spot, and for effort and talent alone, surely the people of Ripon deserve to be in for a shot this time.

Lily Worth came up with the idea of filming dozens of community groups, businesses, schools and as many Ripon people as possible singing lines from Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, for a city-wide cover of the Christmas classic.

Filmed and edited together by Simon Manning, the project aims to showcase all that Ripon has to offer. Overnight, the video has gone viral with over 400 shares and thousands of views.

A premiere for the music video was hosted at the workhouse museum on Sunday, where Lily collected donations for Ripon foodbank.

After seeing the final product, Lily said: “I want this everywhere, I want as many people as possible to see this video, and I want to make it even bigger and better next year. We’ve had people watching it saying ‘where’s that?’ It’s a good way for people to find out about things in Ripon that they didn’t know about before.

“One lady cried when she saw the video, she thought it was that good, The response has been really good so far.”

The groups and organisations on film include Oliver’s Pantry, Ripon Rolling Tones choir, Ripon Workhouse Museum, Ripon Grammar School, Dementia Forward, and the Ripon Gazette - our reporter Finola Fitzpatrick very much enjoyed being a part of it.

To watch it, search ‘Ripon wishes it could be Christmas Everyday’ on YouTube.