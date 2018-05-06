WATCH: Stunning scenes as Halifax sees the Tour de Yorkshire 2018 riders off in style at the Piece Hall

Have your say

Thousands gathered at a sunny Piece Hall to see the likes of Mark Cavendish and Greg van Avermaet embark on stage four of the Tour de Yorkshire 2018.

Speaking this morning, Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of the Piece Hall Trust, said:

"This is exactly the sort of thing that the Piece Hall transformation is designed to do, to play host to national and international events.

"Just looking at the courtyard today it just looks absolutely incredible. We are very honoured to have it here, it's just fantastic."

The gruelling route, aptly named 'The Yorkshire Terrier', will take the riders through North Yorkshire before descending towards Leeds for a Headrow finale.

Events are continuing around Halifax today, including live music at the Piece Hall itself.