Fire crews have been battling an escalating fire in Leeds overnight.

Two pumps were originally called out to the reports of building fire at Ratcliffe Mill on Tong Road in Farnley at around 1.35am today. (Jan 23).

Three more crews were quickly drafted in but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say that had to be increased to ten as all of the building became involved in the blaze.

Crews were using ground monitors, two large jets and a hose reel to put it out.