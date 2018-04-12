WATCH: The 'apocalyptic' scene as a bust waterworks burst through Cleckheaton road

Waterworks in Cleckheaton tore up a large section of a road, spraying gallons of water and pieces of concrete several metres in the early hours of this morning.

Residents close to Sycamore Drive, where the issue has taken place, say a loud bang was heard just after 5am and that the area was flooded within minutes.

Water billows from the burst pipe on Sycamore Drive.

Yorkshire Water and fire crews were on the scene soon afterwards and the water has been stopped. Residents in the close proximity have had their electricity turned off and have been told that they are unlikely to have it turned back on in the next few hours.

Houses at the bottom of the road are thought to be badly flooded.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "“We are currently on site attending a burst main in Sycamore Drive.

"Currently, there have been no reports of customers with a loss of water supply.

The burst created a large hole in the road.

"Due to the work that needs to be carried out to repair the main, our contract partner Morrison Utility Services will need to put a temporary road closure in place.

"We will provide more details when we have more information on a timescale for the road closure and repair works. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The road remains closed.

Video credits: William Sharp and Edward Holmes