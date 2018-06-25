Watch the emotional ceremony as BBC Look North's Keeley Donovan marries in rustic wedding on Yorkshire farm

Weather presenter Keeley Donovan has married her BBC colleague in a countryside ceremony conducted by Look North's Harry Gration.

The 35-year-old broadcaster tied the knot with radio presenter Johnny I'Anson last Friday - with Harry as the celebrant.

The happy couple - and Harry Gration!

The pair's 'DIY' venue was Castle Farm near Knaresborough - a working arable and sheep farm that can be hired for weddings.

Keeley's father, former Rotherham United footballer Terry Donovan, gave her away and Look North weatherman Paul Hudson was on the guest list.

The couple even organised their own private music festival on the farm with performances from local bands including Leeds six-piece Hope and Social.

They have been together for five years and became engaged in the Lake District last summer.

Keeley said: “We can’t thank Harry Gration enough for marrying us. He made it so personal, thoughtful and special. We are forever indebted to him. Please don’t leave Look North for your new career though!”

Keeley also presents Countryfile Diaries.

Images by James and Lianne Wedding Photography.

