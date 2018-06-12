Watches, jewellery and a money box stole in two Scarborough burglaries

Have your say

Investigations are ongoing following two burglaries in Scarborough where jewellery and sentimental items including a Peter Rabbit money box were taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information to assist the two ongoing burglary investigations.

The most recent incident occurred at a house on Lady Edith’s Avenue, at Newby, between 7am and 4.45pm on Friday June 1.

The suspects made off with cash, jewellery and sentimental items.

Officers in Scarborough are asking for help to trace the items, including a silver Kronen and Sohne pocket watch, a rose pink Apple iWatch, blue ladies Ray-Ban sunglasses and a hexagon-shaped Peter Rabbit money box.

Jewellery was also stolen from a property on Laughton Avenue in Scarborough last month.

The haul included a man’s Rotary watch in dark-coloured box with the words Mappin and Webb on the side, a porcelain broach with a picture of a flower, and a string of pearls within a fawn-coloured velvet box.

It occurred between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday 26 May.

Both burglaries occurred during daytime and officers are working to establish if there is a link between the incidents.

Anybody who recalls any suspicious activity in either area or have possibly been offered some of the stolen items, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Michelle Neighbour. Or email Michelle.Neighbour@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference 12180096703 for the incident on Lady Edith’s Avenue and 12180092490 for the incident on Laughton Avenue.