Water leaks close Harrogate council-owned swimming pool

Disappointed residents are still waiting for a reopening date nearly two weeks after one of Harrogate Borough Council's public swimming pools was hit by major leaks.

One regular early morning user of the popular four-lane Knaresborough Swimming Pool told this newspaper a request to the council for a reopening date had led to no answers.

A statement on Harrogate Borough Council's website says they are srill investigating the problem.

It says: "The pool is still closed due to the loss of a large volume of water.

"Investigations into the cause are still ongoing and we will update you as soon as we know more. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It is believed to be the second time this year the pool has been shut. During the winter months it was closed for about a week because of boiler problems.

Built in 1990, the council-owned sporting facility on King James Road was refurbished in 2003 and closed temporarily in late 2014 for renovation work at a cost of £120,000 approximately.

As well as a standard 25 metre pool, Knaresborough Swimming Pool, also boasts a leisure pool suitable for children learning to swim, a water slide for children and adults and a water spa.