We found the mystery couple at the centre of a plane proposal in Leeds city centre

A mystery couple at the centre of a very public proposal in Leeds city centre have been named

Sommer Sheridan was proposed to after her boyfriend of six years Ali Ayman arranged for a plane to trail a banner reading 'Sommer will you marry me?' across the sky yesterday (Wednesday).

Sommer Sheridan and fianc Ali Ayman, who got engaged after Ali proposed with a plane flying a banner in Leeds city centre. Picture: Sommer Sheridan (Facebook)

The happy couple live in Shipley and had gone into Leeds for a dinner date at rooftop bar Angelica, at Trinity shopping centre when junior doctor Ali said, "let's go outside".

Sommer, 22, who has just graduated from studying Interior Architecture at Leeds Beckett University, said: "I was confused at first - it's cold outside.

"He handed me a piece of paper saying, 'look at the sky' and I just saw a plane flying across saying, 'will you marry me?' I was really shocked, I wasn't expecting it at all. Of course, I said yes.

"There were a couple of others out on the terrace who started clapping when it happened.

Sommer and Ali, 24, met through Facebook and got together after meeting up on a holiday in Abu Dhabi. Ali, who is originally from Syria and training to be a doctor. The romantic gesture was Ali's first proposal, although friends had staged a joke proposal between the couple two years ago.

Sommer added: "We are going to plan on getting married this year hopefully."