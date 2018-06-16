'We had to double take': West Yorkshire Police seize motorbike with tax 18 years overdue

Police seized a motorbike in West Yorkshire which has gone untaxed for 18 years.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police got lucky on Thursday when this Suzuki motorbike pulled in front of a patrol vehicle in Bradford.

Because police can now check insurance and tax details instantly using on-board computers in police cars, the officers from the force's Roads Policing Unit quickly discovered the tax was out of date.

Really, really out of date. The tax was due in July 2000. That's almost 18 years out of date!

A spokesman on the account said: "Tong Street, Bradford. This motorcyclist pulled out in front of our marked police vehicle.

"A quick check revealed that the tax was almost 18 years out! We had to double take! 18years!! Needless to say it was seized and the rider reported".

Elsewhere in Bradford, police caught a car driving the wrong way down a motorway junction slip road.