'We have learnt from past mistakes and will deliver action plan to halt young exodus from Yorkshire Dales', Richmondshire District Council leader Yvonne Peacock says

Past attempts to reverse damaging demographic trends in the Yorkshire Dales have not worked but a fresh resolve to make an unprecedented impact on the flight of young families from the National Park does now exist, according to the leader of Richmondshire District Council.

Coun Yvonne Peacock said: “We have all been working together, as district councils and the National Park Authority, over the last year. We have an officer group working together which is what we needed, and all this expertise has gone into the new action plan.”

Councillor Yvonne Peacock, leader of Richmondshire District Council and a member of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

With funding now committed to delivering the plan, less bureaucracy stands in the way, Coun Peacock explained. “It means we don’t have to keep going back to councils every five minutes to do this kind of work.”

Coun Peacock believes that bringing superfast 5G broadband to the Dales is vital to attract young families to the area.

“It’s more important to have the technology in the Dales than in urban areas because they have better infrastructure, whereas we have no railway in Richmondshire and difficult roads.”

Addressing the development deadlock on allocated housing sites, she said: “I think the way forward is for park authority officers to start looking at what would be a good site, rather than asking land owners to put them forward because it hasn’t worked.

“A lot of things we have done in the past haven’t worked but I believe we have the will to deliver the objectives in our action plan. I am absolutely clear that I intend this to happen.”

