‘We’re frying high! Why our chippy is the best in the country’

A family-run fourth-generation fish and chip shop in Yorkshire has been named the best in the UK.

Millers Fish & Chips in Haxby, North Yorkshire, took the title of Fish and Chip Shop of the Year in the 30th National Fish and Chip Awards, organised by the Seafish industry body.

The shop beat competition from nine other regional winners at an awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The award followed a seven-month judging process involving industry experts and mystery shoppers who considered the shop’s responsible sourcing policies, menu diversification, customer service and quality of food.

Judges were impressed with the shop’s separate frying area to cater for allergen-free diets and its gluten-free, halal and vegetarian products.

Co-owner Nick Miller, who runs the shop with his father David Miller, said: “We entered the competition for the first time last year and were so proud to get to the final, but to go all the way this time and scoop the ‘Oscar’ of the fish and chip world is truly amazing.

“As a fourth-generation family business with a 77-year history, we bring the tradition associated with great British fish and chips together with a new, innovative approach.

“This really does mean everything to us and we’re so proud of our ourselves, our staff and our business.”

Seafish chief executive Marcus Coleman said: “With approximately 10,500 fish and chip shops and restaurants across the UK, the competition to be crowned the best has never been so tough.

“With the combination of David’s experience and Nick’s modern approach, they are a team to be reckoned with and one of the industry’s greatest double acts.”

The regional winners include: Fylde Fish Bar, Southport, Merseyside (North West England); The Golden Carp Chippy, Redditch, (Midlands); Burton Road Chippy, Lincoln, (Eastern England); and Henley’s of Wivenhoe, Wivenhoe, Colchester (London & South East England).