'We've got a manager who knows what to do:' Doncaster England fan in Russia on last-gasp Tunisia win

A Doncaster-based England fan in Russia for the World Cup has given his verdict on last night's last-gasp 2-1 win over Tunisia.

England looked to be heading for a draw in their opening group game against the Africans in Volgograd until captain Harry Kane popped up with an injury time header to secure victory for Gareth Southgate's team and spark jubilant celebrations both inside the stadium and back in the UK.

And Doncaster-based David Ward, who was among the fans at the game said the introduction of Reuben Loftus-Cheek and Marcus Rashford by boss Southgate had helped turn the game.

"At last, we've got a manager who knows what to do when it's going wrong," said David, describing the substitutions as "inspired."

Many England fans had taken the 18-hour train journey from Moscow, which is about 900 km (559.23 miles) to the north of Volgograd, and had built up a huge sense of anticipation before the game, believing that England would easily beat Tunisia.

England now face Panama in their next group game on Sunday.