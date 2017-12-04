'We will not be beaten!' Volunteers' defiant message after fresh vandal attacks at Doncaster park

Upset volunteers at a Doncaster park have vowed not to be beaten after a fresh string of vandal attacks at the beauty spot.

Yobs set fire to playground equipment and ripped up plants at Sandall Park over the weekend - just weeks after a brand new adventure climbing frame was set on fire before it had even opened.

And despite being left downhearted by the latest incidents, members of the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer organisaton which looks after the Wheatley park, have vowed not to be beaten.

Chairman Sandra Crabtree has called on the public to help nail the vandals responsible for the latest incidents which included a playground ride being doused in petrol and set alight.

In another incident over the weekend, newly planted shrubs and bulbs were trashed by the yobs.

Said Sandra: Despite the fact that 'children' tried to set fire to the new £50,000 play equipment, threatened volunteers, and children have set fire to a youngsters' play facility in the playground - we will not pack up and go home.

"We will not throw the towel in and say "That's it we've had enough".

"There are thousands of people that visit the park annually, and those people get a lot of pleasure from what it has now become - a family friendly place for everyone to enjoy.

"For quite some years we've been able to say 'there is no crime in Sandall Park.'

"That is obviously not the case at the moment. But it won't be long before we will once again be able to say 'There is no crime in Sandall Park' because we will get these numpties, these pondlife. It might take some time, and we will need your help, but we will track them down and put a stop to it. That's my promise to you - our park visitors and supporters."

In another post on Facebook, discussing the trashing of a garden at the park, Sandra wrote: "Our newest recruit Carin has spent endless hours rejuvenating the 'Duck' garden next to the old depot where the train used to run.

"She's spent hours planting plants and bulbs, sweeping, trimming and litter picking. Today she discovers it's all been trashed. She is sickened, as we all are. In the space of a month the park has become THE place to trash. All her plants have been pulled up and thrown. The trees have been 'stoned'.

"We're going through a bad patch as all parks and green spaces do at some point but we need to turn this around. We need the assistance of the authorities to take some action, we need the community to find out who's doing this and provide credible evidence. We need our park to get back on an even keel."

Anyone wishing to report anti social behaviour can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Doncaster Council's Neighbourhood Response Team on 341628 after 7pm and 385153 during the day.