Weather: Are we finally going to get some spring weather in Yorkshire?

There's good news on the horizon for Yorkshire residents as warmer, drier weather is predicted by forecasters for later this week.

Over the coming week, temperatures could reach a whopping 13C or 14C, with breaks from rain and an end to the wintry weather which caused mass disruption in the region over the Easter weekend.

Today (Tuesday) got off to a damp start for the most part, but rain is expected to clear northwards to allow sunny spells, with maximum temperatures of 14C.

The Met Office say that Wednesday is set to be cloudy, with longer spells of rain, but still fairly warm, with top temperatures of 13C.

Friday could be cloudy but should remain dry for the most part while Saturday could see heavier rain come late rin the day.

The Met Office website says: "Improving later (Tuesday), with rain clearing northwards to allow some sunny spells and perhaps the odd following shower. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

"Less cold overnight than of late, with a mainly dry evening giving way to further spells of rain during the early hours. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

"Rather cloudy and wet (on Wednesday), with showers or longer spells of rain. Winds starting light but becoming a brisk northwesterly later as rain eases into the evening. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

"Fine on Thursday after a cold start. Windier Friday with more cloud around but probably staying dry. Saturday should start fine, but with a risk of heavy rain later."