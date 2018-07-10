Weather forecast ahead of first day of 160th Great Yorkshire Show

Thousands upon thousands of people will descend on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate for the first day of the 160th Great Yorkshire Show today.

The Yorkshire Post says: Food for thought. Great Yorkshire Show leaders must speak up



And luckily for them, the weather looks like being pretty decent, too.

PIC: James Hardity

Although it unlikely to be as warm as we have seen over previous weeks, there isn't a drop of rain in the Met Office's forecast, meaning that waterproofs should be able to stay in the car.

Nigel Pulling: The challenges facing farmers as landmark Great Yorkshire Show begins

There are high of 18C predicted for Harrogate today, which is set to be hit throughout the majority of the afternoon.

And although there will be a covering of cloud for most of the day, the sun will still make appearances throughout the day.

PIC: James Hardisty

UV levels are still going to be high, so make sure you wear protection if you're planning on being out in the sun for large periods, and covering up bare skin is recommended.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "It will be a dry day with sunny spells developing. Feeling warm in the sunshine inland, but cooler on the coast with a light to moderate onshore breeze."