Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Yorkshire over the next six days

Will the recent sunny and warm weather of late continue or will the temperature finally begin to cool down? Here’s the weather forecast for Yorkshire over the next six days.

In general, the temperatures will still be warm, reaching highs of 24°C, with a mixture of pure sunshine, sunny intervals and some light showers.

Tuesday July 10

Highs of 20 °C

Lows of 13 °C

Dry with sunny spells. Temperatures pleasantly warm inland, but feeling cooler on the coast with a light to moderate onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Wednesday July 11

Highs of 21 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Cloud is expected throughout most of the day. The temperature will be slightly warmer that Tuesday, reaching a peak temperature of 21°C at around 16:00.



Thursday July 12

Highs of 22 °C

Lows of 14 °C

The temperature will then increase again on Thursday, reaching a high of 22°C at around 16:00, with sunny intervals occurring throughout the day.

Friday July 13

Highs of 23 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Highs of 23°C are expected at around 16:00 and although it will still be mostly dry, isolated showers are possible.

Saturday July 14

Highs of 24 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Temperatures of 24 °C will be reached on Saturday, with light showers also possible throughout the day.



Sunday July 15

Highs of 23 °C

Lows of 14 °C

Sunday will see sunny intervals throughout the day, reaching its peak temperature of 23°C at around 13:00.