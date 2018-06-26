Weather forecast: Yorkshire's heatwave set to continue into the weekend and beyond

Hands up who's gazing longingly out of their office window, wishing you could ditch that spreadsheet or conference call and head into the Yorkshire sunshine?

Sadly there's not much we can do about the 9-5 - but the good news is this delightful spell of sunshine is set to continue into the weekend and beyond.

That means stock up on the barbecues and ice buckets now for fun in the sun on your weekend off.

Today is set to be another day of unbroken sunshine, with temperatures peaking at a not-too-shabby 26C.

And the hot weather doesn't stop there, with back-to-back sunshine forecast all the way through to next Monday.

How hot does it have to be before you can legally go home from work? Your rights explained

Here's your seven-day forecast for Yorkshire:

Wednesday - 24C. Sunshine all day.

Thursday - 24C. More sunshine all day.

Friday - Ever so slightly cooler at 22C. Sunshine all day long.

Izzie Gordon, 24, of York, enjoying the warm weather whilst in York.

Saturday - Still 22C and sunny.

Sunday - Rising to 23C. You guessed it, more sunshine.

Monday - Next week starts at 23C and yes, even more sunshine.

Police officer was 'above speed limit' before fatal crash in Sheffield, inquest told​

Susan Halliwell, of Leeds, enjoying a glass of wine whilst sitting in the sun in Greek St, Leeds

Here's what the Met Office is saying about today's UK weather:

"Another day of unbroken sunshine for many allowing it to become hot, with the highest temperatures likely in the west. Cloud will affect northern Scotland at times and some eastern coasts may be misty. Fresher around coasts with sea breezes."

And for tomorrow:

"Mist and low cloud will clear quickly, leaving another hot day with unbroken sunshine. Highest temperatures are most likely in the west, whilst cooler around coasts, particularly in the east."

Forestry Commission puts Sheffield Council's tree-felling scheme under investigation