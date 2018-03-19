Weather: Hour-by-hour update for Yorkshire as yellow warning is issued

Yorkshire woke up to the remaining signs of the mini Beast from the East which struck the county over the weekend.
Ice is set to be the main problem and the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning telling people to remain cautious on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Their website says: "Ice is likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries due to falls.
"Further snow is likely across parts of the southwest of England, easing from the north by morning, with a few light snow showers for other southern counties for a time."
South Yorkshire:
7am: Overcast
8am: Overcast
9am: Overcast
10am: Cloudy
11am: Cloudy
12pm: Sunny intervals
1pm: Sunny intervals
2pm: Sunny day
3pm: Sunny day
4pm: Sunny day
5pm: Sunny day
6pm: Cloudy
7pm: Overcast
8pm: Overcast
9pm: Overcast
10pm: Cloudy
11pm: Overcast
West Yorkshire:
6am: Cloudy
7am: Cloudy
8am: Cloudy
9am: Cloudy
10am: Cloudy
11am: Sunny intervals
12pm: Sunny day
1pm: Sunny day
2pm: Sunny day
3pm: Sunny intervals
4pm: Sunny intervals
5pm: Overcast
6pm: Overcast
7pm: Cloudy
8pm: Cloudy
9pm: Light shower night
10pm: Light rain
11pm: Cloudy
North Yorkshire:
7am: Cloudy
8am: Cloudy
9am: Sunny intervals
10am: Sunny intervals
11am: Sunny intervals
12pm:Sunny intervals
1pm: Sunny intervals
2pm: Cloudy
3pm: Cloudy
4pm: Overcast
5pm: Overcast
6pm: Overcast
7pm: Sleet shower
8pm: Light rain
9pm: Cloudy
10pm: Overcast
11pm: Cloudy