WEATHER: Leeds set to be hotter than MADRID this weekend!

Brace yourselves Leeds, spring has finally sprung.

That's right, temperatures are set to soar in the city, meaning it could get warmer than Spanish capital Madrid this weekend.

And it's not a day too soon, either.

Leeds has had its fair show of snow, ice and rain at the start of 2018, so this switch to warmer weather is sure to be a welcome one for many people in and around our city.

Met Office officials are predicting that the top day-time temperature in Leeds this weekend will be 12C on Saturday, 1C higher than Madrid, the home of Buen Retiro Park, the Temple of Debod and many more historically significant places.

It isn't all good news though, as experts are also suggesting there could be some rain in our region on Saturday, so you might want to hold off from pulling out your swim shorts and filling up the hot tub just yet.

But with the adverse weather conditions we have encountered over the previous few months, we're allowed to celebrate this small victory, aren't we?

Leading up to the balmy weekend, things are set to be rather settled as we finally see the first signs of spring.

There is no rain forecast for today (Thursday) with bright, sunny spells predicted for the majority of the day and highs of 11C.

Tomorrow is going to be slightly warmer with top temperatures of 12C but it is going to be much more overcast throughout the day.