Weather: Warning in place for parts of Yorkshire on Tuesday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for parts of Yorkshire on Tuesday, April 10.

READ: Yorkshire local elections 2018: Trees could be key in Sheffield as voters return to ballot box

It covers a section of Yorkshire north of Scarborough, heading into Durham.

The warning, which alerts people to the possibility of spray and flooding on roads and disruption to public transport, is in place between 2am and 3pm.

READ: 'I salute you,' Jarvis Cocker tells Sheffield tree protesters as they march on city hall

The Met Office website says: "An area of persistent rain is expected to move northwards across northeast England during the early hours of Tuesday.

"Outbreaks of heavy rain can be expected at times before rain eases and clears northwards during Tuesday afternoon.

"Rainfall totals of 10-20 mm are likely and 30 mm is possible in a few locations with much of this falling within a period of around 6 hours.

"Due to the ground already being near saturated in these areas this brings an increased risk of surface water flooding."