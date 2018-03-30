Weather warning issued for Leeds as snow forecast for Easter weekend

Snow could be set to hit Leeds this weekend after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for extreme cold weather.

After weeks of on and off snow showers thanks to the Beast from the East, it looks like Leeds could be in for one final snowstorm this weekend.

Snow is coming!

Although Saturday and Sunday will be a mix of rain and clouds, a yellow weather warning is in place for Monday, with heavy snow forecast from 7am to 7pm on Easter Monday, mixed in with the odd sleet shower.

Here is the full forecast this Easter weekend:

Good Friday

Mostly cloudy, with highs of 8 degrees. Cloudy and unremarkable

Saturday

Rain. Rain. And more rain. Planning on going anywhere? Heavy rain is forecast between 4am and 8am, followed by light rain from 9am to 8pm, while temperatures will max out at a much cooler 4 degrees C.

Sunday

A cloudy day, not very hot, not very rainy. Max temperatures of 5 degrees C.

Easter Monday

Snow! A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice in Leeds on Monday.

Sleet will begin at 7am, followed by light snow showers, mixing with sleet. Heavy snow is forecast at 1pm, continuing until 7pm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "An early frost is forecast on Sunday, then mainly dry with periods of sunshine. Becoming frosty overnight. Further heavy rain or snow will arrive later Monday and Tuesday."