WEATHER WARNING: Tuesday's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Leeds

Heavy snow has been forecast by the Met Office for Tuesday morning in Leeds.

The Beast from the East snow storm is set to bombard the UK for most of the week, with the heaviest period of showers forecast for our area between 6am and 8am tomorrow, making the morning commute trickier than usual.

READ: How to stop yourself skidding in snow and ice

Light snow has been forecast for the majority of the day, with breaks in the wintry showers in the afternoon.

Hour-by-hour snow guide for Leeds:

1am - Partly cloudy

2am - Cloudy

3am - Cloudy

4am - Light snow

5am - Light snow

6am - Heavy snow

7am - Heavy snow

8am - Light snow

9am - Light snow

10am - Light snow

11am - Light snow shower

12pm - Light snow shower

1pm - Light snow shower

2pm - Sunny intervals

3pm - Sunny intervals

4pm - Cloudy

5pm - Light snow shower

6pm - Light snow shower

7pm - Partly cloudy

8pm - Cloudy

9pm - Light snow shower

10pm - Light snow shower

11pm - Light snow shower

READ: How can you prevent your pipes from freezing as temperatures plummet?



