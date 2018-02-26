WEATHER WARNING: Tuesday's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Leeds

Heavy snow has been forecast by the Met Office for Tuesday morning in Leeds.
The Beast from the East snow storm is set to bombard the UK for most of the week, with the heaviest period of showers forecast for our area between 6am and 8am tomorrow, making the morning commute trickier than usual.
Light snow has been forecast for the majority of the day, with breaks in the wintry showers in the afternoon.
Hour-by-hour snow guide for Leeds:
1am - Partly cloudy
2am - Cloudy
3am - Cloudy
4am - Light snow
5am - Light snow
6am - Heavy snow
7am - Heavy snow
8am - Light snow
9am - Light snow
10am - Light snow
11am - Light snow shower
12pm - Light snow shower
1pm - Light snow shower
2pm - Sunny intervals
3pm - Sunny intervals
4pm - Cloudy
5pm - Light snow shower
6pm - Light snow shower
7pm - Partly cloudy
8pm - Cloudy
9pm - Light snow shower
10pm - Light snow shower
11pm - Light snow shower
