WEATHER: When will it be hottest in Yorkshire today?

If you're wondering what's on the menu for tonight's grub, the weather might just have made up your mind.
Yorkshire is braced for blistering heat and prolonged sunny spells throughout what is largely tipped to be the hottest day of the year so far.
And the hottest part of the day is predicted to be between 3pm and 6pm, when temperatures are set to rise to a sizzling 23C - the perfect time to wrestle the BBQ out of the shed and shove on tonight's feast.
Whether you're a fan of the burger, the hot dog, the vegetable kebab or something altogether different, this afternoon and early evening will provide the perfect conditions for the first outdoor feast of the year.
So get out your shorts and sandals, make sure you wear a hat and apply sun cream, and get out in the fresh out for an al fresco dining experience this evening.
And the rest of the day is shaping up nicely too, with regular sunny spells and little in the way of clouds in the forecast.
Here's your hour-by-hour weather update for Thursday:
8am: Sunny day, 12C
9am: Sunny day, 14C
10am: Sunny day, 17C
11am: Sunny day, 19C
12pm: Sunny day, 20C
1pm: Sunny day, 21C
2pm: Sunny day, 22C
3pm: Sunny day, 23C
4pm: Sunny day, 23C
5pm: Sunny day, 23C
6pm: Sunny day, 22C
7pm: Sunny day, 21C
8pm: Sunny day, 19C
9pm: Clear night, 18C
10pm: Clear night, 16C
11pm: Clear night, 15C