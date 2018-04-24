WEATHER: Yorkshire braced for heavy downpours which could last for HOURS

It look as if the spring sunshine and warm weather we all enjoyed last week has well and truly vanished.
Rain has been forecast for Yorkshire for all of Tuesday afternoon, continuing well into the evening.
In what has been a very unsettled start to 2018, it look as though the weather conditions are about to take a turn for the worse once again.
After months of snow, rain, wind and eventually sunshine, the weather is set to throw up another curve ball.
Following on from a week of glorious sunshine and high temperatures, the beginning of this week has seen a much cooler and cloudier weather front.
And today it set to get a whole lot worse, with hours of heavy rain predicted by the Met Office, with highs of just 13C.
Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Yorkshire:
8am: Cloudy
9am: Cloudy
10am: Cloudy
11am: Cloudy
12pm: Overcast
1pm: Overcast
2pm: Heavy rain
3pm: Heavy rain
4pm: Heavy rain
5pm: Heavy rain
6pm: Heavy rain
7pm: Heavy rain
8pm: Heavy rain
9pm: Heavy rain
10pm: Light rain
11pm: Cloudy