Weather: Yorkshire braced for mini-heatwave as temperatures set to soar

Flip flops and sunglasses at the ready Yorkshire - it's set to become truly tropical over the next week!

READ: These photos will remind you of your summer holidays on Yorkshire’s east coast





OK, that might be over egging the pudding slightly, but the county is set to bask in significantly warmer temperatures and sunnier spells for large parts of the upcoming week.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Today (Monday) is set to be cloudy with some sunny intervals as the day progresses and top temperatures of 15C in the early afternoon predicted by the Met Office.

Tuesday looks to be much of the same with cloudy spells for the majority of the day and top temperature of 16C.

READ: Majority of children offered places at preferred primary schools across Yorkshire

The heat is cranked up another couple of notches from Wednesday though with 19C set to be recorded in the afternoon, and bright, sunny spells taking us into the early evening.

But Thursday is the stand-out day of the week by far. With sunny spells predicted for most of the day, highs of a whopping 21C and little chance of clouds spoiling the party, Yorkshire looks set to bask in the lovely spring heat.

Friday sees a drop in the top temperature with a very reasonable 17C on the cards, while the weekend looks set to be warm and dry.