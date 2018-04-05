WEATHER: Yorkshire set to be as hot as MADRID this weekend!

Brace yourselves Yorkshire, spring has finally sprung.

READ: National Lottery operator Camelot making profits ‘well in excess’ of those initially envisaged while funding for good causes is ‘under threat’, MPs say

That's right, temperatures are set to soar in the county, meaning it could get as warm as the Spanish capital Madrid this weekend.

And it's not a day too soon, either.

Yorkshire has had its fair show of snow, ice and rain at the start of 2018, so this switch to warmer weather is sure to be a welcome one for many people in and around our region.

Met Office officials are predicting that the top day-time temperature in Yorkshire this weekend will be 11C on Saturday, the same as Madrid, the home of Buen Retiro Park, the Temple of Debod and many more historically significant places.

Some areas of the county are set to be even hotter, with Leeds set to record top temperatures of 12C.

READ: 8 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

It isn't all good news though, as experts are also suggesting there could be some rain in our region on Saturday, so you might want to hold off from pulling out your swim shorts and filling up the hot tub just yet.

But with the adverse weather conditions we have encountered over the previous few months, we're allowed to celebrate this small victory, aren't we?

Leading up to the balmy weekend, things are set to be rather settled as we finally see the first signs of spring.

There is no rain forecast for today (Thursday) with bright, sunny spells predicted for the majority of the day and highs of 11C.

READ: Morrisons to sell wonky chillies to cut food waste

Tomorrow is going to be slightly warmer with top temperatures of 12C but it is going to be much more overcast throughout the day.