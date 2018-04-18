WEATHER: Yorkshire set to be hotter than IBIZA as 23C temperatures predicted during mini-heatwave

Have your say

This is not a drill.

I repeat, this is not a drill.

Locate your sunglasses, sun cream, shorts and sandals, Yorkshire is hotting up and Thursday is set to see temperatures rise higher than in party capital Ibiza.

The county has been basking in milder weather for the whole of this week and today (Wednesday) sees the mercury rise significantly.

The Met Office are predicting highs of 21C today, but those temperatures will be accompanied by large periods of cloud covering over the region with sunny spells later in the afternoon.

Thursday is the stand-out day in terms of heat and sunny spells, with glorious sun predicted for the majority of the day, and highs of a whopping 23C!

Ibiza's top temperature will be a measly 20C on Thursday.

The temperatures will then start to gradually decline heading into the weekend, but warm, mild weather is still expected.