Weather: Yorkshire set to be hotter than PARIS as heatwave shows no signs of stopping

Yorkshire will be hotter than the French capital of Paris today - according to Met Office officials.

Temperatures could reach a staggeringly high 27C as the heatwave shows no signs of stopping.

The warm weather looks set to continue for Yorkshire

Wall-to-wall sunshine is predicted for much of the day, but there could be a prolonged spell of cloudy over the county from 3pm.;

This will clear and the sun will return for the early evening, making it another scorcher of a day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A dry and sunny start on Thursday, although cloud building a little through the day. Becoming warm inland, but cooler near coasts, where some low cloud may spread in later. The odd shower may develop in the afternoon over the Pennines. Maximum temperature 27 °C."

It is expected to stay dry overnight with cloud appearing over the coats, with minimum temperatures of 13C.