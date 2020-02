Sunday's heavy rainfall and strong winds led to the evacuation of Cardigan Fields and the closure of Kirkstall Forge train station after the track flooded. Here are eight photographs as engineers work to clear the flood water. -> Full list of flood warnings in Leeds after Storm Ciara causing devastation in West Yorkshire

1. Kirkstall Forge flooding 2020 Network Rail engineers work to clear the floodwater from the tracks at Kirkstall Forge station. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Kirkstall Forge flooding 2020 Flooding in the area also caused Cardigan Fields retail park to be evacuated. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Kirkstall Forge flooding 2020 The train line has been closed all day with replacement buses replacing the services. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Kirkstall Forge flooding 2020 The disruption meant travellers commuting to Leeds from Ilkley, Skipton or Bradford Forster Square had to use other services. Bruce Rollinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more