Council warns residents to evacuate immediately in Doncaster as river breaches banks

Doncaster Council warned residents to evacuate their homes immediately as a river breached its banks.

The River Don is breaching at St Oswald Church, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster Council said.

The council tweeted: "There is a Severe Flood Warning in place for Sandal Grove, Old Kirk Sandall.

"Residents in these areas are advised to evacuate immediately.

"We advise people to seek shelter with family and friends.

"If you require support ring our emergency helpline 01302 735688

"Rest centres have been established."

The severe flood warning was issued shortly after 7am.

The warning read: "River levels have risen as a result of the persistent heavy rainfall today.

"Consequently, flooding of property and roads across Kirk Bramwith is possible this morning, 08/11/19.

"River levels will remain high until midday on 08/11/19.

"Our incident response staff and Emergency Planners are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open.

"Please put your flood plan into action and see the GOV.UK website for a 5 day flood forecast.

"This message will be updated in 8 hours, or as the situation changes."