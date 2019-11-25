'Danger to life': Yorkshire set to brace for further flooding as urgent weather warning issued

Have your say

Yorkshire is set to be hit by more flooding this week - as an urgent weather warning is issued.

A yellow rain warning has been given by the Met Office for Wednesday, November 27.

Flooding

The warning reads: "Further heavy rain is possible on Wednesday with a risk of flooding.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

The Met Office alert covers the majority of Yorkshire including Leeds, Sheffield and York.

The warning was updated at 10am on Sunday morning (Nov 24).