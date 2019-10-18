Drivers warned to be careful on Yorkshire roads after heavy rain - full weather forecast

Rush-hour motorists faced difficult conditions as heavy overnight rain left drains overflowing.

Drivers had to slow to negotiate a huge pool of water which formed on the A65 near Rawdon Crematorium.

Delays were also forming on the A65 approach to the ring road roundabout at Horsforth as they faced another water hazard.

“I haven’t seen anything like it,” said one driver.

“It is passable – provided you drive slowly and sensibly – but much more rain and it will become even more hazardous.

“I’ve contacted the council so they’re aware of it and can do any repairs, but it is the sheer volume of rain.”

West Yorkshire Police's contact management team urged people to be careful on the roads.

The team said: "Thought we saw the last of the rain for a while!

"Make sure you drive carefully if you're out and about and don't forget 101 for non emergency, 999 for emergencies and #clickbeforeyoucall."

Here is today's weather forecast:

It will be a cloudy start with rain lingering from overnight.

There will be a few sunny spells but heavy rain and blustery showers will follow.

The maximum temperature will be 13 degrees.

In the evening the showers should fade, leading to a dry and chilly evening with temperatures reaching a minimum of 6 degrees.

Cloud will thicken after midnight, with further showers possible, according to the Met Office.