Storm Franklin is set to hit the county today (Feb 22) following severe damage already caused by Storms Dudley and Eunice.

The Environment Agency has issued a total of 40 flood warnings and 32 flood alerts. A flood warning is issued when flooding is expected, and a flood alert is issued when flooding is possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the country, a total of 108 flood warnings are in place, and 112 flood alerts. There are also two severe flood warnings in place, when there is a danger to life. Those are in place in Ironbridge, Shropshire, and the River Severn in Bewdley.

A number of flood warnings are in place in Yorkshire

Here are the 40 flood warnings in Yorkshire:

Collingham Beck at Collingham

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Aire at Birkin

River Aire at Chapel Haddlesey

River Aire at East Haddlesey

River Aire at Hillam, Monk Fryston and Gateforth

River Aire at Mickletown

River Aire at Shipley

River Aire at Skipton Road, Kildwick

River Aire at Snaygill Industrial Estate and Cononley Business Park

River Aire at West Haddlesey

River Calder at Horbury - The Strands

River Calder at Whitwood Mere and Methley riverside properties

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Fishlake

River Don at Trumfleet

River Nidd at Cowthorpe

River Nidd at Hunsingore

River Nidd at Kirk Hammerton

River Ouse at Acaster Malbis

River Ouse at Acaster Selby

River Ouse at Bishopthorpe

River Ouse at Linton Lock

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - Fulford and Fordlands Road

River Ouse at York - Peckitt Street

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

River Swale at Howe village and by Skipton Bridge

River Swale at Topcliffe

River Tutt at Boroughbridge

River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw

River Ure at Masham

River Ure at Milby Island

River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park

River Wharfe at Kirkby Wharfe

River Wharfe at Tadcaster

River Wharfe at Ulleskelf and Ryther

Here are the flood alerts in place across Yorkshire:

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Holderness Drain

Lower Dunsforth Access

Lower River Aire catchment

Lower River Ancholme

Lower River Calder catchment

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Nidd catchment

Lower River Swale

Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries

Lower River Ure

Lower River Wharfe

Middle River Aire catchment

North Holderness

North Sea coast at Skipsea, Hornsea and Mappleton

River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck

River Dearne catchment

River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

River Wiske and tributaries

River Worth catchment

Tidal River Aire catchment

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Tidal River Ouse from Selby to Faxfleet

Tidal River Wharfe

Upper River Aire catchment

Upper River Calder catchment

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Ouse

Upper River Swale

Upper River Ure