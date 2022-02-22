Storm Franklin is set to hit the county today (Feb 22) following severe damage already caused by Storms Dudley and Eunice.
The Environment Agency has issued a total of 40 flood warnings and 32 flood alerts. A flood warning is issued when flooding is expected, and a flood alert is issued when flooding is possible.
Across the country, a total of 108 flood warnings are in place, and 112 flood alerts. There are also two severe flood warnings in place, when there is a danger to life. Those are in place in Ironbridge, Shropshire, and the River Severn in Bewdley.
Here are the 40 flood warnings in Yorkshire:
Collingham Beck at Collingham
River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
River Aire at Birkin
River Aire at Chapel Haddlesey
River Aire at East Haddlesey
River Aire at Hillam, Monk Fryston and Gateforth
River Aire at Mickletown
River Aire at Shipley
River Aire at Skipton Road, Kildwick
River Aire at Snaygill Industrial Estate and Cononley Business Park
River Aire at West Haddlesey
River Calder at Horbury - The Strands
River Calder at Whitwood Mere and Methley riverside properties
River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Fishlake
River Don at Trumfleet
River Nidd at Cowthorpe
River Nidd at Hunsingore
River Nidd at Kirk Hammerton
River Ouse at Acaster Malbis
River Ouse at Acaster Selby
River Ouse at Bishopthorpe
River Ouse at Linton Lock
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York - Fulford and Fordlands Road
River Ouse at York - Peckitt Street
River Ouse at York - riverside properties
River Ouse at York - Skeldergate and Tower Street
River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith
River Swale at Howe village and by Skipton Bridge
River Swale at Topcliffe
River Tutt at Boroughbridge
River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw
River Ure at Masham
River Ure at Milby Island
River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
River Wharfe at Kirkby Wharfe
River Wharfe at Tadcaster
River Wharfe at Ulleskelf and Ryther
Here are the flood alerts in place across Yorkshire:
Burstwick and Keyingham Drains
Holderness Drain
Lower Dunsforth Access
Lower River Aire catchment
Lower River Ancholme
Lower River Calder catchment
Lower River Derwent
Lower River Don catchment
Lower River Nidd catchment
Lower River Swale
Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries
Lower River Ure
Lower River Wharfe
Middle River Aire catchment
North Holderness
North Sea coast at Skipsea, Hornsea and Mappleton
River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck
River Dearne catchment
River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
River Wiske and tributaries
River Worth catchment
Tidal River Aire catchment
Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
Tidal River Ouse from Selby to Faxfleet
Tidal River Wharfe
Upper River Aire catchment
Upper River Calder catchment
Upper River Derwent
Upper River Ouse
Upper River Swale
Upper River Ure
Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck catchments