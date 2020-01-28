First pictures of snow in the Yorkshire Dales as motorists warned to avoid M62 due to heavy traffic

Have your say

These are the first pictures of snow in the Yorkshire Dales this morning - as motorists were warned to avoid the M62 due to heavy traffic.

The pictures, taken by photographer Thomas Beresford, show snowfall on the Three Peaks.

Highways England reported a 'flurry of snowfall' at the M62 summit at Saddleworth.

The service tweeted: "Weather has really changed and we are seeing a flurry of snow.

"Traffic is currently heavy, driving to the conditions.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

The Met Office issued an ice warning for much of the Yorkshire county from 7pm last night until 10am this morning. (January 28).

The analysts said some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur and icy patches could be on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Some Leeds residents took to social media to report snowfall in Yeadon and at Leeds Bradford Airport.

One said: "The first snowfall of the year!"

The official Met Office report is: "Wintry showers and ice leading to some travel disruption."

A snow and ice weather warning was also issued for much of Scotland.