Flood warnings and 18 flood alerts issued across Yorkshire as Yellow weather warning in place

It comes after The Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning for rain.
Heavy rain is expected to continue overnight and into the early morning.
Motorways have experienced flooding in some areas, including on the M62 near Leeds and Wakefield. A lane closure is also in place on the A63 for flooding, National Highways has said.
Most Popular
The flood gates at Yarm have been closed as a precaution, the Environment Agency confirmed,
UPDATE: This information is correct as of 4pm on November 17. It will be updated with any new information.
Flood warning
Flooding is expected in three areas of Yorkshire, according to the Environment Agency.
A flood warning is in place at:
- North Sea at Sandsend.
The Environment Agency said: “The area most at risk is Sandsend, including the A174. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous with debris”.
- North Sea coast at Bridlington - Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion
The Environment Agency said: “This flood warning is in force as strong winds are expected to cause overtopping waves and spray along the coast in Bridlington. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”
- River Esk from Briggswath to Ruswarp
The Environment Agency said: "River levels are rising on the river Esk due to heavy rainfall. Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the river Esk, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around the river Esk from Briggswath (Sleights Bridge) downstream to A171 at Whitby.
"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."
Flood Alerts
A total of 18 flood alerts are in place across Yorkshire.
A flood alert means that flooding is possible.
The alerts are in place in the following:
- Ea Beck catchment
- Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck
- Lower River Hull
- Lower River Tees and estuarine tributaries
- North Sea coast at Bridlington
- North Sea coast at Skipsea, Hornsea and Mappleton
- North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including tidal River Esk
- North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey
- River Crimple catchment
- River Dearne catchment
- River Esk catchment
- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
- River Rye catchment
- River Seven catchment
- River Spen and Batley Beck catchments
- River Went catchment
- Upper River Swale
- Upper River Tees