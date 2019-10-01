Flood warnings remain in place for parts of Yorkshire as Leeds trains disrupted by rain

Ten flood warnings remain in place across North Yorkshire this morning (Tuesday).

Flooding in the Aire Valley has impacted on trains between Leeds and Shipley, while some fields remain submerged in water following a deluge of rain over the weekend.

Areas which have been discriminated as being at high risk from flooding include the low-lying land along the River Ouse in York, and around the North Sea at Whitby, Staithes and Bridlington.

There are also 23 alerts for possible flooding in the region, including the Aire Valley and the banks of the Rivers Nidd, Swale and Upper Ouse.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) announced earlier this morning that all lines between Shipley and Leeds were blocked, causing delays of up to half an hour.

The service said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between #Leeds and #Shipley all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

Flooding is affecting trains between Shipley and Leeds

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey today."

The areas issued with Government flood warnings today include the following:

Arkle Beck at Reeth and Low Fremington

North Bank of the Humber Esuary at Hessle Haven

North Sea at Staithes

North Sea at Whitby Harbour

North Sea Coast at Bridlington - Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion

North Sea Coast at Bridlington - South Pier

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

River Trent at Alkborough Flats