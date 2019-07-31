Heavy showers continue in Yorkshire as torrential rain causes flooding: Full weather forecast for tonight

Have your say

Heavy showers are set to hit Yorkshire this evening as residents start to begin the clean-up from 24 hours of torrential rain.

The Met Office expect 'scattered and isolated heavy showers at first' - with drier conditions developing from the west later in the night.

The full forecast from the Met Office is: "Scattered and isolated heavy showers at first.

"Drier but cloudy conditions with limited clearer spells then developing from the west overnight, with local mist patches possible.

"Dry for most by dawn, but some showers lingering on the east coast. Minimum temperature 14 °C."

A weather warning for rain remains in place for parts of Yorkshire.

The warning from the Met Office is: "Heavy rain and thunderstorms bringing a chance of flooding and travel disruption.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

Thursday is expected to be a much more dry and clear day with increased temperatures.

The Met Office said anyone who has been flooded should contact their insurance company and follow their advice.

If you haven’t got insurance, the National Flood Forum can offer help and support on 01299 403055, the Met Office said.

The advice also says: "If you’ve had to leave your home, check with the emergency services that it’s safe before you return.

"Your home or business may also need a safety inspection by the utility companies before you can turn the water, gas and electricity back on."

The Environment Agency has specially trained Flood Support Officers across the country who provide information and advice during and after floods.

Call Floodline (24-hour service) on 0345 988 1188 or type-talk (for the hard of hearing) on 0345 602 6340 to find out if they’re active in your area.