Homes evacuated, schools closed and roads blocked off after River Aire burst its banks

Homes have been evacuated, a primary school has been closed and roads have been blocked off after the River Aire burst its banks.

The River Aire in Snaith and Godwall flooded on Tuesday, February 25 and further flooding is anticipated.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council are expecting the river to over-top again during the high tide at 10pm tonight and at 9am Wednesday morning.

Seven commercial and three residential properties have already flooded in Snaith.

The council said that sandbags have been distributed to properties at the most risk of flooding.

Motorists and the travelling public are being advised to avoid the A1041 Selby Road and Gowadall Lane due to severe water on the carriageways.

Snaith Primary School closed earlier today due to the flooding and will remain closed tomorrow

Mathew Buckley, head of legal and democratic services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council is continuously monitoring the situation in Snaith and Gowdall and is working closely with its partners, including the Environment Agency, Humberside Police and Humberside Fire & Rescue, to help those who have been flooded and to also prepare other properties that are at risk.

“This is a challenging situation and the council is anticipating further over-topping of the River Aire during high tide at 10pm tonight and at 9am tomorrow morning.

“A number of properties have been evacuated in Buttle Lane, Snaith, and rest centres have been set up in the town at the Priory Church and the council is in dialogue with the parish council in Gowdall about providing a centre their to support residents. If needed.

“The council will continue to have staff and resources on site throughout the night to assist our residents and will respond in accordance with its emergency plans.”

The council’s adult services and children’s services are working to identify vulnerable people and families in the area to ensure they are supported.