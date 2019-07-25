Hour by hour forecast as 34 degree temperatures hit Yorkshire TODAY

Yorkshire is set to sizzle in temperatures of up to 34 degrees today - as forecasters predict the warmest day on record this year.
The summary for Thursday is: "Sunny, exceptionally hot on Thursday, with a chance of thunderstorms."
The Met Office is predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels during the heatwave.
Their forecast for Thursday in Yorkshire is: "A hot and sunny day across most parts, although the southeasterly breeze will keep coastal areas a little cooler. However, showers may develop during the afternoon, these becoming heavy and locally thundery during the evening. Maximum temperature 34 degrees.
And for tonight: "Thundery showers, initially heavy with a risk of hail, clearing north during the evening to become dry and largely clear. Feeling fresher. Minimum temperature 17 degrees."
Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:
0800 - 0900
21 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
0900 - 1000
24 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1000 - 1100
26 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1100 - 1200
29 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1200 - 1300
30 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1300 - 1400
32 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1400 - 1500
34 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1500 - 1600
34 degrees
Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.
1600 - 1700
33 degrees
10 per cent chance of rain.
1700 - 1800
30 degrees
30 per cent chance of rain.
1800 - 1900
29 degrees
10 per cent chance of rain.
1900 - 2000
27 degrees
10 per cent chance of rain.
2000 - 2100
26 degrees
10 per cent chance of rain.
2100 - 2200
25 degrees
10 per cent chance of rain.
2200 - 2300
24 degrees
10 per cent chance of rain.
2300-0000
24 degrees
10 per cent chance of rain.