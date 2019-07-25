Hour by hour forecast as 34 degree temperatures hit Yorkshire TODAY

Have your say

Yorkshire is set to sizzle in temperatures of up to 34 degrees today - as forecasters predict the warmest day on record this year.

The summary for Thursday is: "Sunny, exceptionally hot on Thursday, with a chance of thunderstorms."

The Met Office is predicting high UV levels and high pollen levels during the heatwave.

Their forecast for Thursday in Yorkshire is: "A hot and sunny day across most parts, although the southeasterly breeze will keep coastal areas a little cooler. However, showers may develop during the afternoon, these becoming heavy and locally thundery during the evening. Maximum temperature 34 degrees.

And for tonight: "Thundery showers, initially heavy with a risk of hail, clearing north during the evening to become dry and largely clear. Feeling fresher. Minimum temperature 17 degrees."

Here is an hour by hour forecast for the day ahead:

0800 - 0900

21 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

0900 - 1000

24 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1000 - 1100

26 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1100 - 1200

29 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1200 - 1300

30 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1300 - 1400

32 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1400 - 1500

34 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1500 - 1600

34 degrees

Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

1600 - 1700

33 degrees

10 per cent chance of rain.

1700 - 1800

30 degrees

30 per cent chance of rain.

1800 - 1900

29 degrees

10 per cent chance of rain.

1900 - 2000

27 degrees

10 per cent chance of rain.

2000 - 2100

26 degrees

10 per cent chance of rain.

2100 - 2200

25 degrees

10 per cent chance of rain.

2200 - 2300

24 degrees

10 per cent chance of rain.

2300-0000

24 degrees

10 per cent chance of rain.