Hour-by-hour Yorkshire forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Yorkshire as Met Office issues weather warnings

Heavy rain and thunder are set to hit Yorkshire over the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Monday 29 July explains that it will be a “cloudy and dull morning, with patchy light rain and drizzle.

“This will clear steadily northwards through the afternoon allowing drier and brighter conditions to spread in from the south.”

Tuesday will then be “Rather cloudy at times with a few showers, turning heavy and perhaps thundery in the afternoon.

“Becoming increasingly breezy in the afternoon, particularly near the coast.”

The outlook for Yorkshire for Wednesday to Friday explains that there will be “Sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy and thundery with hail possible.

“Feeling warm, but cooler near the coast where it will be cloudy at times with an onshore breeze.”

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings to Yorkshire for this week.

The first is in place from 3am to 23.59pm on Tuesday (30 July), covering North, South and West Yorkshire.

The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms bring a chance of flooding in places along with possible travel disruption."

The second weather warning is in place from 12am to 23.59pm on Wednesday (31 July), covering West, South, North and East Yorkshire.

"Further thunderstorms likely with a chance of flooding in places and possible travel disruption," said the Met Office.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Monday (29 July)

07:00 - Heavy rain - 15C

08:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

09:00 - Cloudy - 16C

10:00 - Cloudy - 17C

11:00 - Cloudy - 18C

12:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C

13:00 - Cloudy - 20C

14:00 - Sunny intervals - 21C

15:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C

16:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C

17:00 - Sunny intervals - 22C

18:00 - Sunny - 22C

19:00 - Sunny - 22C

20:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 22C

21:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 21C

22:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 20C

23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 19C

Tuesday (30 July)

06:00 - Light shower - 16C

07:00 - Light shower - 16C

08:00 - Light shower - 16C

09:00 - Sunny intervals - 18C

10:00 - Cloudy - 19C

11:00 - Sunny intervals - 20C

12:00 - Thunder shower- 20C

13:00 - Thunder shower- 22C

14:00 - Thunder shower - 22C

15:00 - Heavy shower - 21C

16:00 - Thunder - 20C

17:00 - Thunder - 19C

18:00 - Light shower - 19C

19:00 - Light shower - 19C

20:00 - Light shower - 19C

21:00 - Light shower - 18C

22:00 - Light shower - 17C

23:00 - Light shower - 17C