Hour-by-hour Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Yorkshire as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be dull on Wednesday 31 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Wednesday 31 July explains that it will be “A cloudy and rather wet start, with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and heavy in places through the morning.

“Cloud breaking to give some brighter and drier intervals, however further heavy showers, perhaps with thunder, then possible through the afternoon.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place for Yorkshire until 23.59pm on Wednesday 31 July.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and some thunderstorms bringing a chance of flooding and travel disruption.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

Wednesday (31 July)

08:00 - Cloudy - 16C

09:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

10:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

11:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

12:00 - Light rain - 17C

13:00 - Light rain - 17C

14:00 - Light rain - 17C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 19C

16:00 - Light rain - 19C

17:00 - Cloudy - 20C

18:00 - Light shower - 19C

19:00 - Light shower - 19C

20:00 - Light shower - 18C

21:00 - Cloudy - 18C

22:00 - Cloudy - 17C

23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C