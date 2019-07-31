Hour-by-hour Yorkshire weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Yorkshire as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Yorkshire is set to be dull on Wednesday 31 July, with rain and cloud throughout the day.
The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire on Wednesday 31 July explains that it will be “A cloudy and rather wet start, with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and heavy in places through the morning.
“Cloud breaking to give some brighter and drier intervals, however further heavy showers, perhaps with thunder, then possible through the afternoon.”
A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place for Yorkshire until 23.59pm on Wednesday 31 July.
The Met Office said: “Heavy rain and some thunderstorms bringing a chance of flooding and travel disruption.”
Hour-by-hour forecast
Wednesday (31 July)
08:00 - Cloudy - 16C
09:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
10:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
11:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
12:00 - Light rain - 17C
13:00 - Light rain - 17C
14:00 - Light rain - 17C
15:00 - Heavy rain - 19C
16:00 - Light rain - 19C
17:00 - Cloudy - 20C
18:00 - Light shower - 19C
19:00 - Light shower - 19C
20:00 - Light shower - 18C
21:00 - Cloudy - 18C
22:00 - Cloudy - 17C
23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C