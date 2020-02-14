'Immediate action required' by York residents told to prepare for flooding as warning upgraded to RED ALERT on Friday

Have your say

York residents have been told to prepare for flooding as water levels rise.

The government upgraded flood warnings for riverside properties and St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith.

Flooding in York in 2019

The warnings state: "River levels remain high as a result of heavy rainfall associated with Storm Ciara.

"The current level of the Ouse at York Viking recorder is now 3.1m and falling slowly.

"Levels are expected to remain high on Friday 14/02/2020.

"For up to date river levels, please see the gov.uk website.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our Area Incident Room is open.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

"This message will be updated in 8 hours or as the situation changes."

The information was updated shortly after 3pm on Friday.

On their website, the government listed a number of factors in a flood warning and how to deal with them.

The website states:

Flood alert - Prepare

prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents

check flood warnings

Flood warning - Act

turn off gas, water and electricity

move things upstairs or to safety

move family, pets and car to safety

Severe flood warning - Survive

call 999 if in immediate danger

follow advice from emergency services

keep yourself and your family safe