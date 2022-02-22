Yorkshire is set to be battered by Storm Franklin, bringing with it heavy rain and high winds once again.
Around 140 homes are expected to be at risk of flooding in York today.
Three storms have battered the nation over the past week, including Storm Eunice which left 1.4 million households without electricity – some for up to 72 hours, with just under 30,000 still without power.
The Environment Agency has urged communities in parts of the West Midlands and the north of England, especially those along River Severn, to be prepared for significant flooding until Wednesday following high rainfall from Storm Franklin.
A total of 40 flood warnings were in place in Yorkshire as of 7am this morning (Feb 22), with a further 32 flood alerts in place across the county.
Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, speaking in the Commons on Monday, said “four people have tragically lost their lives in incidents related to storms”.
Storm Franklin in Yorkshire
Flood alerts
Here is a list of all the flood alerts and flood warnings in place in Yorkshire today.
Flooding on its way
Emergency shelter is being offered to people in York after revised estimates suggested as many as 140 homes could be at risk of flooding today.
The river Ouse is expected to peak at between 4.5m and 5m this morning. The highest level to be recorded in the city was 5.4m, on November 4 2000, with the second highest (5.2m) in December 2015, when more than 600 properties were flooded.
Here’s what the Met Office are telling us to expect today. It’s going to be another wet one.
Flooding disrupts buses
We’ve already had our first issue on the roads this morning due to flooding.
There is set to be more flooding in Yorkshire today, with heavy rain and winds once again hammering the county.
We’ll keep you up to date with everything you need to know on travel disruptions, weather forecasts and everything in between.