Leeds Saturday hour-by-hour weather forecast in full as Storm Hannah hits Yorkshire

Storm Hannah has arrived in Leeds - and this is how the weather is being affected on Saturday.

The forecasters are predicting rain, clouds and a lot of pretty lousy weather on Saturday in stark contrast to last weekend's blazing Easter sun.

This is the weather forecast in full:

-> This is when Storm Hannah will hit Yorkshire this weekend

10am 80% chance of heavy rain, with temperatures of just 8 degrees

11am 90% chance of heavy rain

12 noon Lighter rain

1pm Heavy cloud

2pm Light cloud

3pm Heavy cloud

4pm Rain

5pm Rain

6pm Rain with some sunny outbreaks

7pm Rain with some sunny outbreaks

8pm Rain with some sunny outbreaks

9pm Rain

10pm Rain

-> These are the cheapest places for parking in Leeds

What the Met Office said:

Cloudy with spells of rain on and off throughout, with some heavy bursts in places likely. Generally feeling cold, and becoming breezy, especially around the Humber. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Saturday night:

As the showers or outbreaks of rain gradually become less widespread and lighter, leaving mainly cloudy conditions, so the wind will ease overnight. Hill fog may develop across the Pennines. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Sunday:

East of the Pennines generally dry with light winds and bright or sunny spells. Across the Pennines early hill fog will soon clear, then scattered showers, these fading away later. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells for Monday and Tuesday, although later Tuesday rain arrives. This clears east early Wednesday, with isolated heavy showers following. Temperatures near normal.