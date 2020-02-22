Leeds weather warnings issued as more extreme wind and rain forecast

Have your say

More heavy rain has been forecast for Leeds and across Yorkshire after the Met Office issued a fresh weather warning.

Yorkshire woke up to some flooding in Otley on Saturday morning after a spell of heavy rain overnight.

Flooding in Otley on Saturday morning. Photo: Anthony Gill

Read more: Live updates as flooding hits Leeds and police issue danger warning

The Met Office has forecast a clearer day for the rest of Saturday, with rain giving way to some sunshine and cloud.

But a yellow weather warning for extreme wind is still in place until the end of Saturday.

The Met Office said: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible"

But the reprieve from rain will be short lived as forecasters have put another weather warning in place from Monday morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "A spell of heavy rain may lead to further disruption through Monday across northern England.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

"Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely."

Sleet is expected to hit Leeds from 6am on Monday, turning to heavy rain from about 9am before subsiding around midday.