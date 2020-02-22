Live updates as flooding hits Yorkshire and 28 river flood warnings issued

Have your say

A total of 28 river flood alerts have been issued for Yorkshire today.

The Environment Agency has published 28 flood warnings for Yorkshire overnight.

Otley in Leeds has been hit by flooding overnight, with several roads closed and impassable.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Please avoid the Otley area, especially Billams Bridge. Do not put yourself in danger or attempt to drive through flooded areas.

The following rivers and coasts are subject to flood warnings according to the Environment Agency:

Earby Beck at Earby

Kettlewell Beck at Kettlewell

North Sea at Scarborough - Foreshore Road

North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Aire at Gargrave

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh

River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot

River Calder at Horbury - The Strands

River Eden at Appleby, The Sands, Cricket ground, King George`s Field

River Eden at Bolton

River Nidd at Hunsingore and Cattal

River Nidd at Knaresborough Caravan Parks and Goldsborough Mill Farm

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith

River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw

River Ure at Masham

River Ure at Milby Island

River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park

River Wharfe at Addingham

River Wharfe at Billams Hill and riverside properties between Otley and Pool

River Wharfe at Bolton Bridge

River Wharfe at Burnsall

River Wharfe at Castley Lane

River Wharfe at Denton Road Ilkley

River Wharfe at Harewood Bridge

Swinney Beck at Masham