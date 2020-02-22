Live updates as flooding hits Yorkshire and 28 river flood warnings issued

A total of 28 river flood alerts have been issued for Yorkshire today.
The Environment Agency has published 28 flood warnings for Yorkshire overnight.
Otley in Leeds has been hit by flooding overnight, with several roads closed and impassable.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Please avoid the Otley area, especially Billams Bridge. Do not put yourself in danger or attempt to drive through flooded areas.
The following rivers and coasts are subject to flood warnings according to the Environment Agency:
Earby Beck at Earby
Kettlewell Beck at Kettlewell
North Sea at Scarborough - Foreshore Road
North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside
River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties
River Aire at Gargrave
River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh
River Calder at Brearley and Luddenden Foot
River Calder at Horbury - The Strands
River Eden at Appleby, The Sands, Cricket ground, King George`s Field
River Eden at Bolton
River Nidd at Hunsingore and Cattal
River Nidd at Knaresborough Caravan Parks and Goldsborough Mill Farm
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York - riverside properties
River Ouse at York - St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith
River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw
River Ure at Masham
River Ure at Milby Island
River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park
River Wharfe at Addingham
River Wharfe at Billams Hill and riverside properties between Otley and Pool
River Wharfe at Bolton Bridge
River Wharfe at Burnsall
River Wharfe at Castley Lane
River Wharfe at Denton Road Ilkley
River Wharfe at Harewood Bridge
Swinney Beck at Masham