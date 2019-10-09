Met Office issue yellow weather warning ahead of heavy rainfall in Yorkshire

Have your say

A weather warning for heavy rain and possible flooding has been issued for West Yorkshire.

The Met Office has said a band of heavy rain is heading north, bringing with it a deluge of showers across the Pennines and West Yorkshire on Friday.



The rainfall may bring risk of flooding in some low-lying areas.

The Met Office said on Wednesday: "Heavy rainfall may bring some localised flooding across parts of Wales, central and northern England on Friday.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer."

Rain is predicted to be particularly heavy on Friday morning in Leeds and wider West Yorkshire, before subsiding in the afternoon.

Last month, parts of North Yorkshire were hit by flooding again following heavy rainfall.

As a result, the Environment Agency has said it is monitoring water levels on the River Aire.