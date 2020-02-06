Met Office issues severe weather warning as Yorkshire braces for Storm Ciara

A severe weather warning has been issued for Yorkshire as the UK braces for Storm Ciara.

The storm will barge into the UK this weekend, bringing winds of up to 80mph.

Yorkshire braces for Storm Ciara

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole region on Saturday and Sunday, as the third named storm of the season approaches.

According to forecasters, there strong winds could cause travel disruption in Yorkshire between between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Grahame Madge said: "There's the potential for 80mph gusts in exposed locations across parts of the UK.

"We could also see some impact on networks, both phone and power."

After a calm start to February, conditions will start to change as the weekend approaches, with winds beginning to increase on Friday.

Mr Madge warned "there are some strong winds ahead of Ciara", and said that "through Saturday and Friday we're starting to see these winds strengthen."

But he said they are "not likely to reach their peak until the middle of the warning period" on Sunday.

Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the 2019/20 winter season, and follows Storm Atiyah, which hit on December 8 to 9, and Storm Brendan, which brought wind and rain to the country on January 13 to 14.