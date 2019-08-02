Met Office issues warning as more flooding and thunderstorms could hit Yorkshire this weekend

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire as another thunderstorm is expected to hit this weekend.

A thunderstorm is set to hit Leeds this weekend

The thunderstorm warning is in place from noon to 10pm on Sunday, August 4.

The Met Office warn that heavy downpours could cause more flooding and travel disruption across parts of Yorkshire.

Trains in Yorkshire have already been hit by major travel disruption due to flooding in the region.

In the warning, the Met Office says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

