Met Office issues yellow weather warning as thunderstorms and flooding set to hit Yorkshire

After a wet and windy week in Yorkshire the weekend is expected to be another washout, with more heavy rain forecast for the region.

Friday evening could see thunder and lightening and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Saturday and Sunday - warning that flooding 'is likely' in places.

Spray and flash flooding on roads could make journey times longer and disrupt bus and train services.

There could be disruption to power supplies particularly during Friday's thunderstorms.

Friday forecast

Showers will become more frequent into the afternoon, with a band of heavy and blustery rain likely.

Thunder and lightening could hit parts of the region in the early evening.

Further heavy showers will follow for a time before it eases overnight.

Maximum temperature 16C.

Saturday forecast

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and areas of Yorkshire could see flooding.

Some brighter spells will develop after a cloudy start to the morning, however showers will remain likely throughout the day.

These will turn heavy and blustery at times, before before gradually easing during the evening.

The rain will spread northeast overnight.

Maximum temperature 17C.

Long term forecast

It will be windy with outbreaks of heavy rain on Sunday, which will ease overnight.

A brighter start is expected on Monday, with isolated showers, before rain spreads northeast later.

Tuesday will see a wet and windy start, with blustery showers clearing northeast.

